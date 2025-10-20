LOGIN
From Joe Root to Hashim Amla, 5 players fastest to 9000 ODI runs

Oct 20, 2025

From Joe Root to Hashim Amla, here's a look at the top five players fastest to 9000 ODI runs. This list also includes Babar Azam, Viv Richards and Shai Hope

Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 81 innings
(Photograph: BCCI)

Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 81 innings

The former South African run-machine, Hashim Amla, tops the list of batters fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs. To achieve this milestone, he took 84 matches and 81 innings.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 82 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 82 innings

The star Pakistani batter, Babar Azam, features second on this list, taking 84 matches and 82 innings to achieve this milestone.

Viv Richards (West Indies) - 88 innings
(Photograph: X)

Viv Richards (West Indies) - 88 innings

Viv Richards was one of the most stylish batters from the West Indies and reached his 9000-run mark in ODIs in 96 matches and 88 innings.

Shai Hope (West Indies) - 88 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Shai Hope (West Indies) - 88 innings

Star West Indies batter Shai Hope features next on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 88 innings and 93 matches.

Joe Root (England) - 91 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Joe Root (England) - 91 innings

The England batting stalwart, Joe Root, features fifth on this list. Root took 91 innings and 97 matches to achieve 9000 runs in ODIs.

