/5 countries tracking 3I/ATLAS comet from Earth

The U.S. is at the forefront of tracking 3I/ATLAS through NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and observatories like Mauna Kea in Hawaii. NASA’s Near-Earth Object Observations Program has also been updating the comet’s trajectory in real-time, combining both ground-based telescopes and data from space probes. These observations are crucial in refining the comet’s orbital path and understanding its structure.