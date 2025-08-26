/37 years of Salman Khan: Bhaijaan's 5 best performances - Sultan, Tere Naam and more

In the very aptly titled 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Salman actually slipped into a character named Pavan Chaturvedi. And he remained there. All through. Rarely have we seen Salman stay in character throughout the film. The last time he played a character and not 'Salman Khan' was in Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger.There, he kept slipping in and out of character. Not this time, buddy! Not in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. What we see on screen is an avatar of the innocent God-fearing, upright and honest 'Prem' from Sooraj Barjatya's cinema, a Hanuman Bhakt whose self-righteousness would have been boring had it been played by any other star actor. We could say Salman plays the Son of Prem in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. And let's not waste any more time in saying this is one of Salman's career's most accomplished performances to date, heartfelt, passionate and emotional, as he takes charge of a little girl's travel plans back to her home in Pakistan.