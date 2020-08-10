2020 Emmy Awards: Meet the Best Actress nominees

From 'Killing Eve' scoring two noms, to Zendaya who is making her debut in the Emmy world, take a look at all the nominees in the best actress drama category.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston marked its first nomination in 11 years. The 'Friends' alum gained a nod for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for TV anchor Alex Levy in the AppleTV+ 'The Morning Show'.
Jodie Comer
As like last year, Jodie Comer this year also made her space in the Best actress series, Jodie has a huge number of successful TV shows under her belt, but she become a household name from Villanelle in 'Killing Eve', the actress bagged a Prime time Emmy award and a Bafta last year, for her role of a assassin.
Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman now has her third career Emmy nomination, For this 2020 contest, Olivia is been nominated for her role of Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix long running series 'The Crown'.
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh earned her third straight Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, 'Killing Eve', Sandra for her performance as Eve Polastri last year, earned a Golden Globe in same catagory.
Laura Linney
Laura Linney is been nominated for best actress in a drama for playing the mother and blackmailer Wendy Byrde. It’s her second Emmy nomination for the role and her seventh overall, earlier, she won four Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards.
Zendaya
The Pop star and film actress Zendaya got her first-time Emmy nominee this year. Zendaya got her first entry from her role in 'Euphoria' as Rue Bennett, a recovering teenage drug addict struggling to find her place in the world.