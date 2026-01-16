/ 'US vs Israel': Can air defence systems protect Tehran from air strikes?

Tehran claims its locally developed Bavar-373 system rivals the Russian S-400 and the American Patriot. Armed with Sayyad-4B missiles, it reportedly has a range of over 300 kilometres and can engage targets at high altitudes. Iranian officials assert this system can detect and lock onto stealth aircraft, though these claims remain largely unverified in high-intensity combat. The Bavar-373 is now the cornerstone of Iran's strategy to deny airspace to US and Israeli jets.