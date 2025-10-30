/'Tracking 3I/ATLAS': What the India's space telescope saw when NASA went silent

When NASA’s official updates on 3I/ATLAS stalled, the night skies over India became the world’s last open window into an interstellar mystery.
In late October, as the U.S. government’s temporary shutdown disrupted communication from several NASA data servers, astronomers worldwide faced an unexpected blackout. Automated updates on 3I/ATLAS, the interstellar object discovered earlier that year, were delayed, leaving researchers anxious for fresh coordinates.
While NASA’s systems went quiet, the Indian astronomical network stayed online. Observatories under the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), ARIES Nainital, and IUCAA Pune began filling the global gap, tracking 3I/ATLAS as it moved across the early morning skies above the subcontinent.
At the ARIES Devasthal Optical Telescope, one of Asia’s most powerful ground-based instruments, researchers began emergency night sessions to maintain the trajectory model. Even as communication with U.S. observatories slowed, ARIES continued sending positional data to the Minor Planet Center (MPC), ensuring the global network didn’t lose sight of the fast-fading object.
At the Vainu Bappu Observatory in Tamil Nadu, astronomers manually reprogrammed their observation queue to follow 3I/ATLAS through the pre-dawn hours. A researcher involved later recalled:
“It was one of those nights when the stars felt like responsibility. We knew if we missed a frame, the world might never get it back.”
As dawn broke over India, teams at IUCAA Pune and IIA Bengaluru compiled their nightly data and pushed it to European colleagues via shared cloud archives. This relay allowed the European Space Agency (ESA) and ESO to recalibrate tracking algorithms before their own telescopes came online hours later.
By this point, 3I/ATLAS had grown dimmer and more distant, slipping behind solar glare. The final few nights of visibility were critical. Without India’s data, the object’s trajectory would have contained blind spots, complicating future orbit reconstructions.
As NASA’s silence extended, astronomers across continents turned to Indian datasets to verify the final stretch of 3I/ATLAS’s journey. In that brief interval, India became the global hub for interstellar observation, not through grand missions, but through quite persistence under clear skies.