/'Tracking 3I/ATLAS': How Indian telescopes became the unsung heroes of interstellar discovery

When US observatories paused during NASA’s operational slowdown, Indian astronomers quietly kept the world’s eyes on 3I/ATLAS, ensuring critical interstellar data wasn’t lost.
During early tracking of 3I/ATLAS, data from several US observatories became temporarily inconsistent amid administrative disruptions. In that gap, India’s astronomical community stepped forward, particularly observatories under the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), ARIES Nainital, and IUCAA Pune.
Indian telescopes were among the first in Asia to adjust their schedules for emergency optical follow-up when 3I/ATLAS’s brightness began dropping. The ARIES 3.6-m Devasthal Optical Telescope captured time-sensitive photometric data that helped maintain trajectory modelling.
Dr. Ramesh K., an astronomer associated with the ARIES team, noted in a media briefing that India’s longitudinal advantage was critical:
“When the Western observatories were offline or in daylight, we could fill the gaps. It became a relay and we were the crucial middle link.”
At the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, researchers coordinated spectral analysis using data from the Vainu Bappu Observatory in Kavalur. Their readings, shared through the Minor Planet Centre’s (MPC) network, helped refine the colour indices and albedo assumptions of 3I/ATLAS.
The Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune employed machine-learning models to interpolate lost visual frames from incomplete datasets. This contribution allowed international collaborators to rebuild the light curve of 3I/ATLAS more accurately.
Rather than working in isolation, Indian observatories shared real-time data through MPC circulars and informal global Slack groups used by researchers across Europe and Asia. This ensured a near-continuous stream of optical monitoring even when Western systems were updating irregularly.
Scientists believe India’s quick coordination demonstrated its readiness for deeper participation in global interstellar monitoring efforts. As IUCAA researcher Dr. Shweta Pandey put it:
“We proved that astronomy today isn’t about who owns the biggest telescope, it’s about who shows up when the data matters most.”
While 3I/ATLAS may have arrived from another star, its story was grounded here on Earth, where Indian telescopes quietly became the unsung heroes of continuity. In a world often dominated by NASA and ESA headlines, India’s response showed that the future of interstellar discovery is, truly, multipolar.