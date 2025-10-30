/'Tracking 3I/ATLAS': How India and the EU are quietly competing in the same space intelligence race

While the US and China dominate headlines in the search for interstellar knowledge, India and the European Union have quietly built a parallel race, one driven less by military competition and more by scientific autonomy and data independence.
India’s space research organisation, ISRO, along with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and ARIES Observatory, has been conducting independent sky surveys of interstellar objects such as 3I/ATLAS. Despite operating on smaller budgets, Indian telescopes have contributed valuable optical and spectral data that help refine global trajectory models.
The European Space Agency (ESA) has taken a collaborative approach by integrating its observatories, including La Silla, Paranal, and Calar Alto, into a unified observation network. Data from the Gaia and Rosetta missions have also improved Europe’s ability to study cometary compositions and interstellar velocities.
Following the NASA data blackout during the U.S. government shutdown, both Europe and India expanded their own data continuity frameworks. These systems ensured that observations of 3I/ATLAS continued even when US datasets were temporarily inaccessible, a move praised by the international astronomy community.
European universities and Indian research hubs, such as IUCAA in Pune, are collaborating on AI-based comet-tracking algorithms. These tools reconstruct missing data frames using predictive modelling, helping maintain accuracy in 3I/ATLAS’s light curve analysis.
Unlike the US–China model, the India–EU relationship is built on open-source data exchange and academic transparency. Both regions support global access to sky data, reinforcing the principle that no single nation should “own” interstellar research.
Experts believe that India and Europe’s space race is strategic, not militarised. Their growing observational independence strengthens civilian-led space science and reduces reliance on American or Chinese data channels.
As the world enters an era of frequent interstellar detections, distributed astronomy, where multiple nations share partial datasets, may become the standard. For India and the EU, 3I/ATLAS was not just a comet; it was a quiet declaration that the global South and Europe can lead the next phase of space intelligence on their own terms.