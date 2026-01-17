LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Power, money, and discretion’: Do NDAs protect high-profile clients at Davos?

‘Power, money, and discretion’: Do NDAs protect high-profile clients at Davos?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jan 17, 2026, 11:21 IST | Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 11:21 IST

While the World Economic Forum preaches transparency and 'rebuilding trust' on the main stage, investigations paint a different picture behind closed doors. Investigations allege that NDAs and "hush money" settlements are used at Davos to silence harassment claims and protect elites.

The shield of silence Legal contracts ensure secrecy
1 / 7

The shield of silence Legal contracts ensure secrecy

For the global elite, privacy is a commodity. Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) are reportedly used not just for business deals but to enforce silence regarding private parties and internal disputes, ensuring that sensitive information never leaves the Swiss resort.

For the global elite, privacy is a commodity. Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) are reportedly used not just for business
2 / 7

For the global elite, privacy is a commodity. Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) are reportedly used not just for business

A bombshell investigation by The Wall Street Journal alleged that the World Economic Forum itself fostered a "toxic" workplace. The report claimed that staff members who experienced harassment were often silenced through legal mechanisms rather than seeing their complaints addressed publicly.

Harassment allegations
3 / 7

Harassment allegations

The investigation cited accounts from former employees who alleged sexual harassment by VIPs and senior executives. Instead of action, these women claimed they were left unsupported, with the institutional culture prioritising the comfort of powerful men over staff safety.

Settlements and ‘hush money’
4 / 7

Settlements and ‘hush money’

According to the reports, some employees were offered financial settlements to leave the organisation quietly. These payouts were allegedly conditional on signing strict NDAs, effectively buying their silence and preventing the allegations from reaching the public or the police.

Protecting the brand Reputation
5 / 7

Protecting the brand Reputation

For an organisation built on "improving the state of the world", scandal is an existential threat. Legal experts suggest that the aggressive use of NDAs is a strategy to protect the WEF's brand and the reputations of its high-profile attendees from damaging headlines.

Nightlife discretion Secrecy at private parties
6 / 7

Nightlife discretion Secrecy at private parties

Beyond the workplace, discretion governs the summit’s nightlife. Private parties hosted by corporations often require guests and workers including escorts, according to reports to adhere to strict privacy rules, ensuring that illicit activities remain hidden from the media.

WEF’s official denial Rejecting the claims
7 / 7

WEF’s official denial Rejecting the claims

The World Economic Forum has firmly denied the allegations of a toxic culture. In official statements, they asserted a "zero-tolerance policy" towards harassment and claimed the media reports painted a "misleading" picture of the organisation's internal environment.

Trending Photo

Happy Birthday Jim Carrey: The Truman Show, Dumb and Dumber, The Mask- 7 must-watch movies of the icon on Netflix, Prime Video and more
8

Happy Birthday Jim Carrey: The Truman Show, Dumb and Dumber, The Mask- 7 must-watch movies of the icon on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Who’s on Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’? From Tony Blair to Jared Kushner | In Pics
10

Who’s on Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’? From Tony Blair to Jared Kushner | In Pics

Why Davos is considered one of the most controversial meetings of the global elite
7

Why Davos is considered one of the most controversial meetings of the global elite

‘Power, money, and discretion’: Do NDAs protect high-profile clients at Davos?
7

‘Power, money, and discretion’: Do NDAs protect high-profile clients at Davos?

‘Prostitution and hush money’: What happens behind the closed doors of Davos World Economic Forum
7

‘Prostitution and hush money’: What happens behind the closed doors of Davos World Economic Forum