/‘Power, money, and discretion’: Do NDAs protect high-profile clients at Davos?

While the World Economic Forum preaches transparency and 'rebuilding trust' on the main stage, investigations paint a different picture behind closed doors. Investigations allege that NDAs and "hush money" settlements are used at Davos to silence harassment claims and protect elites.
For the global elite, privacy is a commodity. Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) are reportedly used not just for business deals but to enforce silence regarding private parties and internal disputes, ensuring that sensitive information never leaves the Swiss resort.
A bombshell investigation by The Wall Street Journal alleged that the World Economic Forum itself fostered a "toxic" workplace. The report claimed that staff members who experienced harassment were often silenced through legal mechanisms rather than seeing their complaints addressed publicly.
The investigation cited accounts from former employees who alleged sexual harassment by VIPs and senior executives. Instead of action, these women claimed they were left unsupported, with the institutional culture prioritising the comfort of powerful men over staff safety.
According to the reports, some employees were offered financial settlements to leave the organisation quietly. These payouts were allegedly conditional on signing strict NDAs, effectively buying their silence and preventing the allegations from reaching the public or the police.
For an organisation built on "improving the state of the world", scandal is an existential threat. Legal experts suggest that the aggressive use of NDAs is a strategy to protect the WEF's brand and the reputations of its high-profile attendees from damaging headlines.
Beyond the workplace, discretion governs the summit’s nightlife. Private parties hosted by corporations often require guests and workers including escorts, according to reports to adhere to strict privacy rules, ensuring that illicit activities remain hidden from the media.
The World Economic Forum has firmly denied the allegations of a toxic culture. In official statements, they asserted a "zero-tolerance policy" towards harassment and claimed the media reports painted a "misleading" picture of the organisation's internal environment.