This is the most critical socio-economic story in India right now. While the government pushes initiatives like "IndiaAI" and positions the country as the global hub for the algorithmic economy of 2026, the harsh reality on the ground is completely different.

We have engineered a system where the brightest young minds in the country are willingly walking into a demographic black hole, spending the most productive years of their lives trying to crack an exam designed by the British East India Company.