What the Hazratbal controversy reveals about Valley politics

A new controversy is simmering in Jammu and Kashmir, this time around the installation of the national emblem, the Lion Capital of Ashoka, at the revered Hazratbal shrine. What might have passed as a routine act elsewhere in the country has triggered sharp reactions in the Valley, not merely from fringe elements but from traditional mainstream political actors, including the ruling Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

That this backlash comes from individuals who operate within the very framework of the Indian Constitution adds a bitter irony to the episode. Ministers, legislators, and former Chief Ministers, all sworn to uphold the values of the Republic, are leading the charge against the installation of India’s national emblem on a foundation stone at a Waqf Board-managed property. At its core, the debate is not about a symbol. It is about the ongoing friction between national identity, religious sentiment, and political expediency in Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah and the National Conference have claimed that the installation of the emblem is a “deliberate targeting of Muslim sentiment”. But such assertions do not safeguard religious values. They exploit them. What is subtly being implied is that the national emblem of India is somehow antithetical to Islamic spaces like Hazratbal. This is not just factually incorrect; it is deeply divisive.

Hazratbal, home to the revered relic of the Prophet Muhammad, is a site of immense spiritual significance. But it is also administered by the Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board, a statutory body under government oversight. The installation of the national emblem at such a site is, in most parts of India, a protocol-driven act. In Kashmir, it becomes yet another spark to inflame identity politics.

To frame the Indian state’s identity as incompatible with Islam sends a dangerous message, not just to Kashmiri Muslims but to Muslims across the country. It suggests that faith and nationhood must stand on opposing sides. It is a narrative that neither Islam nor India can afford to perpetuate.

It's a strife which, if not wholly but partly, is certainly manufactured to achieve objectives of disenchantment and to script the journey of alienation from Delhi. Islamic standards are strict, whether applied within Hazratbal or outside Hazratbal. I am sure that the traditional political elites who are today rising up in revolt and trying to be martyrs would not be able to stand up to the standards set by this religion if they were to be applied to them. While they preach a lot, they certainly don't practice what they preach. Why does the issue of religious purity arise only when the emblem is installed within Hazratbal? Why are similar acts outside the shrine met with silence? Religion, in this context, appears to be a convenient mask for political discomfort.



There is a broader pattern at work here. For a segment of the Valley’s political class, particularly the traditional political elites, religious sentiment has become the last bastion of relevance.

Decades of administrative failures and eroding credibility have left them scrambling for fresh

rallying points. Stirring controversy around shrines like Hazratbal allows them to reassert themselves, not through governance, but through provocation.

By doing so, they echo separatist narratives and inadvertently fuel Pakistan’s terror apparatus. This pattern has been consistent whether in calls for an alcohol ban under the pretext of the region’s Muslim-majority identity, framing tourism as a “cultural invasion,” or inciting alarm over domicile certificates allegedly favoring “outsiders.” The consequences are not abstract; shortly after such rhetoric, we witnessed the Pahalgam terror attack, where innocent civilians were targeted solely because of their religion. These statements, coming from traditional mainstream political parties, closely mirror the justifications Pakistan uses to legitimize its proxy war in the region.

There is a deeper malaise here. Delhi’s over-reliance on these traditional political elites, whether it is the NC or PDP, as mediators between the state and the people of Jammu and Kashmir has proven counter productive. These actors, instead of fostering integration, have become gatekeepers of discontent.

New actors have emerged in various regions, bringing fresh ideas and perspectives. However, one must question why the land in Kashmir has remained so barren, devoid of new leadership and innovative voices. Are the people of Kashmir rigidly adhering to traditional figures, or are there invisible barriers to entry that ensure that a destructive equilibrium persists ? This status quo not only stifles progress but also runs counter to the narrative of integration with India.

As long as these invisible barriers to entry persist, the dream of integration will remain an impossibility. The need for change is urgent, and without addressing these underlying issues, the path to development and unity will remain obstructed.

Time may have come where these traditional kings' parties are told unambiguously that they are on their own. It is important that it be conveyed to them that the space available to them will be available to everybody, and that the unbriddled liberty that had been afforded to them is no longer there. As long as the perception within them that they will have to pay for their actions does not seep in, they will continue their wayward ways and continue to empower and enrich themselves at the cost of India in Kashmir.

The journey of the ordinary Kashmiri to embrace Indian nationhood is being impeded from within. We need to dismantle the barriers and allow the Kashmiri to hold his country in a tight embrace

By - Emaad Makhdoomi, a Kashmir-based journalist and columnist. He previously served as Consulting Editor at a prominent English daily in the region and has contributed to several other national and regional news platforms.