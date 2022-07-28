'Critical to Quality': Let’s apply it to normal life

CTQ, which stands for Critical to Quality, is a widely used industry term that is used to measure the criticality of processes, but its applicability is much broader than just industries.

Let’s apply it to normal life.

Considering our life as a process, we go for things which are important for increasing the quality and productivity of our life (every person has their own unique choice; I will go on with some general choices). I am dividing this whole comparison into 3 stages (time period):

First stage: This was from independence till the 80s, when people had fought for basic needs like food, shelter, etc., so money was a top priority for that generation. Still, they were heavily involved in producing their own food (agriculture), which was an added advantage for them.

The second stage: From the 1980s to the 1920s, money was still the top priority, but education became a parallel priority for them, partly because they were less concerned about food and shelter because it was already provided for them.

3rd stage: 21st century. Millennials in their current situation are only worried about their work, ethics, working culture, world exposure, professionalism, etc. but they are less bothered about their mental and physical state. This kind of culture has brought a lifestyle which is increasing the expenditure capacity but reducing life expectancy due to immense mental stress.

These are some priorities based on different time periods.Feel free to add your priority also.

