Opinion | Is 'Shamshera' the right comeback for Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen?

From 'Wake up Sid' to 'Rockstar' to 'Tamasha' to 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' and now 'Shamshera' - one can observe a penchant for freedom as the main essence in Ranbir Kapoor's choices and characters blooming well into the second half. Despite brutal movie reviews and the not-so-excellent box office collections, you will not walk out of this movie midway. Yes, you may hear one or two audiences in the theatre muttering "bakwaas" (rubbish) as they rise from their seats to pick on some snacks during the interval, but they will return to their designated seats and continue watching the movie.

*This story contains spoilers

What is the movie's theme?

'Shamshera' is about fighting for freedom in a fictional city called Kaza. The film is based on the release of the lower caste- the Khameran tribe. They are brutally tortured and enslaved after their clan's leader Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor) was betrayed by Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt) and held captive in a fort for decades. Of course, Shamshera died fighting for his tribe's independence and dignity, which was rightly pointed out by Pir baba (Ronit Roy) later in the movie that the timing was not ripe for their attempt at freedom.

What happens next in the movie is entirely predictable. Balli, Shamshera's son (also played by Ranbir Kapoor) fights for the freedom of his tribe. This is not a revenge story. The theme is love, freedom and life coming to a full circle. There are enough instances in the movie that highlight this theme - for example, when Sona (Vaani Kapoor) is about to give birth to her and Balli's child right about when the British army and Shuddh Singh have cornered their tribe. Similar to when Shamshera was caught, his wife was pregnant with Balli - the only difference is he was stoned to death, and Balli was fortunate enough to run for his life and strategise better to free his tribespeople, and he succeeded. One could see love when Shamshera's wife calls him a "bhagoda" meaning the one who ran away to save their people. Shuddh Singh met the same deadly fate of being hanged as Shamshera (life coming to a full circle). Sincere longing for freedom is portrayed in Khamerans and not revenge - more like if karma takes time, let us take things into our hands. They rightly returned the queen's crown that was stolen for negotiation and rode off into the picturesque desert as the closing scene.

To watch or not to watch, and what worked?

Of course, the movie is long and takes a while to come to the point. But again, this is a YRF (veterans in the Bollywood industry for extravagance) movie and the return of Ranbir Kapoor on the silver screen after four long years. He is a delight and refreshing to watch as the quintessential hero in a double role for a Hindi film. His hard work and talent are visible on the screen as he is bulked up for a fight sequence. His gentle face and aggressive demeanour for this movie strike a balance between the film's tagline "Karm se dacait...dharm se azaad."

Yes, Bollywood is trying to imitate larger-than-life melodramatic south Indian movies. Still, this is a definite watch for those who do not prefer Tollywood and want a break from the small town social messages sort of a movie. The movie works for simple reasons like - romance (the love and hate relationship between Balli and Sona), some comedy or wanting to unwind after a long week with your family. This is a kid-friendly movie, and you may notice them enjoying it (above the age of 7), sans the pure Hindi. It has songs that will make you want to move your hips while you are lounging in the theatre. It also has eye-soothing beautiful shots of Leh/Ladakh, specifically Numbra Valley which are a treat on the big screen.

Two music pieces were striking - 'Ji Huzoor' and 'Tera Fitoor' and you may hum their lyrics during the day at work. There are other dance numbers where Vaani Kapoor looks sizzling and does justice to her role as a nautch girl turned wife. Her presence in the movie is like salt to Balli's character as an eventual family man fighting for his people in a Bollywood masala movie. Ronit Roy and Saurabh Shukla (for his comedy) are great supporting actors who proved their mettle long ago in the industry. Sanjay Dutt needs to retire and was almost tiring to watch - what was that creepy background score every time he entered a scene in the second half?

Did Shamshera crack the audience?

Doubtful. What possibly did not work for the film were the brutal reviews and trolling that poured in online - the downside of social media, which does not allow anyone a chance and leans on extremes. The movie was also dramatic in the sense of the crows (or were they vultures?) aligning right in time to help Balli in his fight.While we understand nature and his departed father's soul helped him in his fight because he was fearless but this is not a concept to be grasped by everyone. The film's core is love, freedom, and life coming full circle, and it does deliver on the theme provided you do not look for any intellectual stimulation or a takeaway and watch the movie from your heart. It can be a one-time watch in the theatre if you have nothing else planned and are a die-hard Ranbir fan. Those who could not care less wait for it to come online.