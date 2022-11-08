Is one nation, one election feasible in India? Let's look at some hard facts

Elections are an integral part of a democratic state and it comes with some cost and problems too. Like in the non-democratic state there is no expenditure on elections.

Until 1967, the cycle of state and central elections was synchronised but after the fractured years, when the assemblies were dissolved before the tenure, it disturbed this pattern. Due to these problems, there is elections happening every year. The cost of elections is much higher which keeps on increasing due to inflation. For example, in 1952, it was around 10.45 cr; in 2014, it was 3,870 cr. Notably, this is only the cost of the election commission excluding transportation, security, management, advertisement by parties and many more. According to a survey, in the last Lok Sabha election parties all over India spent approximately $7 billion.

Advantages of policy:

1. Government officials do not have to leave their duty very often.

2. Politicians don't have to focus on elections happening around the 5 years at different places rather they will be focused on development.

3. Financial crimes like extortion and corruption will be less.

4. Parties will enhance their work to influence mass as their next chance will be after a long wait only.

5. Much lesser costs in managing elections together at one place only like happens in Orissa.

Disadvantages of policy:

1. Regular elections around the tenure will force politicians to meet people often. So only one time, the election will decrease their accountability to the people.

2. Confusion among the voters. The election commission has to make voters aware of the new criteria

3. Diminished opportunity for regional parties as the national parties will dominate the election narrative.

4. Security threats will be raised at that time as anti-national elements can turn into an opportunity of creating havoc by misleading or any other forms of misguiding.