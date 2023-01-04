Christian graves vandalised in Jerusalem cemetery, Israeli cops launch probe

Dozens of graves on the edge of the old city of Jerusalem were desecrated following which the police began investigating the 'vandalism incident'. The graves reportedly laid in pieces with Christian crosses toppled at a cemetery on Mount Zion. Mount Zion is the place where Christians believe Jesus took his last supper.

"We discovered that more than 30 tombstones and crosses were smashed to pieces," Hosam Naoum, an Anglican bishop, told journalists at the cemetery, news agency AFP reported.

WATCH | Israeli minister visits Jerusalem holy site

Standing before one of the damaged graves, Naoum said: "We are not only dismayed but we are very much saddened."

Church authorities cited by AFP said that the vandalism was discovered on Tuesday. The security camera footage from January 1 showed two individuals in Jewish attire engaging in vandalism, AFP reported further.

"These criminal acts were motivated by religious bigotry and hatred against Christians," the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem said in an official statement.

Israeli police said Tuesday they had launched a probe into "the defacement of a large number of tombstones in the Protestant cemetery".

The cemetery was established in the mid-19th century and is the final resting place of figures including clergy, scientists and politicians.

Israel's foreign ministry called for the perpetrators to be prosecuted, writing on Twitter that "this immoral act is an affront to religion".

Mount Zion lies outside the Old City walls and has drawn pilgrims for centuries. It is also revered by Jews, because of it being the burial place of biblical King David.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE