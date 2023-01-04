Congress party's ex-president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital following respiratory infection

Sonia Gandhi, the former president of India’s grand-old party Congress, was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday following complaints of respiratory infection. The Congress politician was accompanied by her daughter and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, PTI news agency reported quoting sources. Sonia is now undergoing treatment at Ganga Ram Hospital.

The report added that this was a routine check-up for the 76-year-old leader, who has been unwell since Tuesday.

A hospital bulletin issued by the hospital in the evening stated that she has been admitted for observation, reports PTI.

"Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson, UPA, has been admitted to our hospital today. She has been admitted in Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr. Arup Basu and his team. Mrs. Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection," said Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the hospital's board of management.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka, who were participating in the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (unite India movement), had to return to Delhi after hearing about their mother’s health. The mass movement entered its Uttar Pradesh leg on Tuesday evening.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ resumed at 6 am from UP's Mavikalan in Baghpat district after halting there for the night.

Rahul, who has been seen in a half T-shirt throughout the yatra in Haryana and Delhi despite the biting cold, was snapped walking in the march this morning.

Sonia Gandhi has been battling health issues since getting infected with COVID-19 last year. She had travelled abroad for a check-up a few months ago.

The Congress veteran had joined the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in southern Karnataka state and was later seen with Rahul, Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadra in Delhi.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is one of the biggest outreach movement launched by the Congress party which aims to unite the country amidst what it calls divisive politics of the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies)