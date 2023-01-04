WATCH: Sunny Deol lifts a cartwheel in 'Gadar 2', reminds fans of the handpump scene

A sequel to the Indian period action drama film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' was confirmed to be getting a sequel last year. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will return to portray the roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena Ali Singh, respectively. Director, Anil Sharma, and writer Shaktiman Talwar, also come back. 'Gadar' (literally, mutiny), released in 2001, was a humongous success and got the two lead actors multiple accolades, including nominations in the Filmfare Awards. Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey were also featured in the cast. The film was set preceding and during the Partition of India in 1947 which caused an inconceivable amount of bloodshed between Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims, in Punjab and Bengal regions, where the line was drawn, and elsewhere.

While a lot of things about the film were appreciated, many critics noted a sense of jingoism pervading the script. Tara Singh, for instance, is shown to be almost invulnerable. He at one point lifts a handpump and single-handedly takes on a mob in Pakistan. Many have said that an Indian in the film is shown to be worth dozens of Pakistanis. Also, most Pakistanis are shown to be belligerent and even evil. The villain, too, is a Pakistani (late Amrish Puri's Mayor Ashraf Ali).

If you were one of those, however, who cannot have enough of the handpump scene, the sequel is going to give you a scene that will make you nostalgic. In a teaser for things to come this year, Zee Studios has showcased our first look at the movie. And Deol's Tara Singh appears to lift a freaking cartwheel, presumably to hurl it at the baddies. You can see the scene for yourself below. Skip until the 0:43 part. You can also see the original handpump scene below.