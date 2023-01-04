Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz to play in charity match to raise funds for crisis-hit Ukraine

Right before the commencement of the Australian Open, the likes of Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz will feature in a charity match in order to raise funds for crisis-hit Ukraine following the Russian invasion. The charity match will take place on January 11 at the Rod Laver Arena. Apart from Nadal, Gauff and Alcaraz, the likes of Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, Maria Sakkari and Alex de Minaur will also be seen for the match. It is to be noted that the money raised will be donated to UNICEF Australia and Global Giving, who are closely working for improving the situation in Ukraine after the Russian attack.

"Tennis is a truly global sport with an international playing community that has a history of stepping up and helping out. Through Tennis Plays for Peace, the tennis community can offer practical assistance through fundraising, as well as show our heartfelt support for the victims of the war," Craig Tiley, the Australian Open Tournament Director, was quoted as saying. "We look forward to a spectacular night of tennis and entertainment and a wonderful opportunity to come together and raise much-needed funds," he added.

It is expected that more players will join for the tournament and an announcement will follow suit as the United Cup and Adelaide International are currently underway in Australia. The tickets for the charity matches are already up for grabs. It is priced at 25 dollars for adults and 5 dollars for children. The tournament, which is backed by the ITF, ATP and the WTA, will see many big players compete and gear up for the 2023 season-opener, i.e. the Australian Open.