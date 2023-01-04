WATCH: Heartwarming! World Cup champion Lionel Messi receives guard of honour from PSG teammates

The Qatar World Cup ended on December 18, 2022. However, many have still not moved on from the epic finale which took place between eventual winners Argentina and defending champions France. It was a memorable affair, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, where Argentina and France stretched the game to the penalty shootout, after a 3-3 scoreline, where Lionel Messi & Co. edged past the French line-up with a 4-2 margin.

After a much-deserved time-off post the historic World Cup triumph, Messi has now joined his Paris Saint Germain (PSG) team. Ahead of his training, the 35-year-old received a guard of honour from his teammates and support staff at the Parc des Princes. In addition, he was presented with a special trophy at the felicitation ceremony. Here's the video of Messi's return to the PSG camp:

Talking about the PSG camp, the French club suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 season to Lens (losing by a 3-1 margin). Messi was absent for the clash as he had requested for a break. The Argentine captain celebrated his country's WC win with his family and friends before reuniting with his PSG mates. He will now be eager to take PSG back to winning ways. Despite their recent defeat, the club remains atop of the league table with 44 points, four more than 2nd-placed Lens.