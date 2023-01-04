Pakistani Taliban threaten harm to top Pakistani leadership for waging war against it to please US

The proscribed terrorist outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has threatened to eliminate the ministers of the ruling coalition government— Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — if the latter continues to take tough measures against the militants “to please America".

The local Taliban outfit, which is believed to have close ties with al-Qaeda, issued ominous threats while indirectly hinting of physical harm to the leaders as it warned people “to stay away from top leaders” of the party, and asked the religious parties to stay away from colluding against the outfit, adding that it has no intention to harm them.

“If these two parties remain firm on their position and continue to be slaves of the army, then action will be taken against their leading people,” a statement issued by the militant group said.

“Pitting religious parties and Jihadi groups will be a big win of the evil,” the statement reads.

The TTP claimed that it was waging “jihad” in Pakistan and said “our target is the security agencies occupying the country”.

The terrorist organisation explicitly warned Bilawal, whose mother former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was killed in a terrorist attack in 2007, not to declare “open warn on TTP”.

WION Dispatch: Taliban rubbishes Pak's claims of TTP hideouts in Afghanistan

“Although Bilawal is still young, this poor man has not yet witnessed the state of war,” it said.

The TTP said it has been deliberately avoiding taking action against any political party for a long time, but “unfortunately…Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave the US the status of mother to quench the thirst of his mother’s love”.

The terrorist outfit also said that the prime minister had committed the support of his entire party in the war against TTP to please the US.

The threatening letter comes days after PM Sharif, along with the other top ministers, and the military leadership convened a meeting under the National Security Committee, and vowed to take action against terrorism in the country.

“NSC reiterated its resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence. This will be dealt with full force of the state. Pakistan’s security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of Pakistan’s territory,” a statement issued by the PM Office after the meeting stated.