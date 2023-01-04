'1899' cancellation: 35,000 angry fans petition Netflix to renew the show

Recently, streaming giant Netflix made a shocking announcement that it has cancelled '1899'. Indeed, the period mystery-science fiction from the makers of 'Dark' (Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar) will not see its second season. Similar to 'Dark, the creators of the show had ideas for two more seasons, but sadly it was not to be. But fans of the show are not backing down that easily. After trying and failing to convince the streaming service of rethinking the decision, many have now signed petitions to renew the series. More than 35,000 have thus far signed a particularly popular petition at Change.org.

"1899 was clearly created with multiple seasons in mind. After the first season, there are a lot of unanswered questions and a big cliffhanger at the end of the last episode. We want a renewal of the show and a proper end to the story," the petition says succinctly.

The series, starring Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann, Aneurin Barnard, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Lucas Lynggaard, Miguel Bernardeau, Anton Lesser, Ben Ashenden, and Alexander Owen, was about a bunch of immigrants travelling to New York from London. They find another ship adrift in the ocean and get caught up in a mystery.