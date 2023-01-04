New York subway station gunman pleads guilty to terrorism charges

A US man who shot at 10 people after dropping off smoke bombs on a crowded New York subway train last April in one of the deadliest attacks on the city’s transit system has pleaded guilty to terrorism and weapons charges.

Frank James, 63, who appeared at a district court in Brooklyn on Tuesday, was charged with 10 counts of terrorism, one for each person shot, and one firearms count, AP news agency reported.

He had initially pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea before appearing in the court.

In a letter to the court last week, the prosecutors said that if James accepted responsibility, a prison sentence of 32 to 37 years would be appropriate. If not, he could face 40 years of life, they said.

The gunman was caught in Manhattan's East Village neighbourhood following 30 hours of a massive manhunt. The police were able to zero in on his location after they were notified by passers-by there who spotted the man and posted pictures of him on social media.

New York Subway Shooting: 10 of the 16 people injured suffered from gunshots wounds

The attack took place on April 12 during the morning rush hour on Manhattan-bound train at a station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighbourhood. At least 23 people were injured, while no one was killed.

The enforcement officials have not been able to identify the convict’s motive, however they said that James posted multiple videos on YouTube making bigoted rants about New York City's subway system, including comments about homeless people and conspiracy theories.

James is a native of the city's Bronx area with recent addresses in Philadelphia and Milwaukee. He had nine prior arrests in New York and three in New Jersey, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies)