PM Rishi Sunak unveils plan for mandatory teaching of maths to students till the age of 18

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced his plans to ensure that all pupils in England study Mathematics till the age of 18. Prime Minister Sunak made the announcement in his first speech of 2023 on Wednesday which specified his administration’s priorities for 2023.

Sunak said that the United Kingdom must "reimagine (its) approach to numeracy".

"In a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children's jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before. And letting our children out into the world without those skills, is letting our children down," he said.

In the past, Sunak has claimed that just half of British people, aged 16 to 19, study maths.

We will stop small migrant boats: Sunak

The Prime Minister said that his fifth priority is to tackle the number of migrants arriving in small boats: "We will pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed."

Sunak: We will cut taxes so people are 'rewarded' for hard work

The Prime Minister while addressing the matter of public taxes, said: "If you work hard and play by the rules you should be rewarded."

"As soon as we can, the government will reduce the burden of taxation on working people," Sunak said.

