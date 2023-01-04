Who is Republican Kevin McCarthy, the last of the 'young guns' in US Congress?

Republican Party took control of the lower chamber by winning elections held in November. However, Republican Kevin McCarthy encountered a rebellion within his ranks to become the US House Speaker. The California congressman lost the first round and now it's uncertain how he may succeed when the House reconvenes on Wednesday. They will keep voting until a majority is reached.

Who is Kevin McCarthy?

McCarthy advanced from California state politics to become the head of the Republican House conference, the party's caucus in the House of Representatives for Republicans. His success is more attributable to his ability to develop relationships than it is to his policy recommendations. He also played a crucial role in the 2010 midterm elections. Republican leader McCarthy is a native of Bakersfield, California. He started out on the side as a staffer for then-Rep. Bill Thomas before chairing the California Young Republicans and later the Young Republican National Federation.

Ultimately, he won a seat in the California state Assembly in 2002, and in 2003 he was appointed GOP floor leader. According to his biography, McCarthy concentrated on economic matters throughout his time in the state assembly, such as cutting the state budget and reforming the state workers' compensation programme. After Thomas, his former boss, retired, McCarthy went on to be elected to the House in 2007 to fill the vacancy.

Last of the Young guns in US Congress

McCarthy was referred to be one of the "young guns," the future generation of conservative leadership, along with former representatives Eric Cantor, R-Va., and Paul Ryan, R-Wis. The group wrote a book with the same title in 2010 to lay out a new course for the Republican Party. They supported budget cutbacks and reduced governmental size in an effort to change Washington. McCarthy is currently the only member of the trio in Congress.

Kevin McCarthy's speakership ambitions

McCarthy's journey hasn't always been easy, however; in late 2015, amid opposition from the same type of conservatives who vow they will obstruct him on Tuesday during the speaker vote, his speakership aspirations abruptly ended. Seven years ago, after failing to secure the speakership, McCarthy concentrated on winning over his populist critics and winning over Donald Trump.

Ties with Trump

Despite officially supporting McCarthy's bid for the gavel this time around, the former president hailed McCarthy's withdrawal from the contest for House speaker in 2015 when McCarthy discovered his support within the conference was only around 75% of what was required. Following the 6 January capitol attack relationship between Trump and McCarthy got soar for a while. However, McCarthy visited Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida less than a month after the Capitol attack to talk about his plans to take back the House in 2022.

What if McCarthy is elected as US House Speaker?

If elected speaker, McCarthy would be second in line for the president. McCarthy would also have a say in legislation that governs the Pentagon, federal agencies, and other institutions. But if he becomes speaker, he will still need to mediate conflicts within his party, since each group would see an increase in power in a chamber that is sharply split.