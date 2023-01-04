Mystery behind Pakistani flag, banners, green balloons found in Uttarakhand forest solved

The mystery of a bunch of balloons carrying a Pakistani flag and banners into Indian territory may have been solved. On December 30, several green balloons were found in the forests of the Tulyara village, Chinyalisaur in the Uttarkashi district, in India's northern state of Uttarakhand and now as per reports based on a social media post, they may not have nefarious origins as previously thought.

Last month's discovery had sparked a wave of panic among the residents and security agencies with local officials indicating that unruly elements of the society may have purposefully left the balloons and the flag with the intention of causing panic among the locals.

Gulab Singh Panwar, a revenue official, as per reports had at the time speculated that the flags probably represented a plot to “disturb the atmosphere” as the village celebrated an annual fair.

However, a post by a Pakistani advocate may have uncovered the mystery behind the said objects, which could’ve just floated across the border.

Umar Afzal, an advocate at Lahore's high court in a January 1 post on Facebook posted an article link reporting the discovery of the balloons and banners wrote "Our banner of Lahore Bar Association found in India".

One of the banners which were found had LBA written on it while another one had some text in Urdu.

Apparently, a celebration of the Lahore Bar Association (LAB) had used similar green coloured balloons and it is possible that they might've simply drifted across the border and landed in the forest where they were found.

