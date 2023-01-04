Exclusive: Even if Novak Djokovic is not No 1, he's the guy to beat, says Rajeev Ram ahead of Aus Open

2022 was an action-packed season for tennis lovers. It started with Novak Djokovic's Covid vaccination row at the Australian Open before Rafael Nadal won the French Open. The likes of Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek also tasted success in women's singles. While the year saw the rise of Carlos Alcaraz -- winning the US Open -- it was also a witness to the retirement of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty, etc. After lots that took place in 2022, a new tennis season has already kicked off and the games are coming thick and fast in 2023; with the Tata Open (in Pune) and the Australian Open which will commence on January 16.

Talking about the Tata Open, the reigning US Open champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury are currently plying their trade at the event, being held in Pune. The pair have been a force to reckon with in recent years and will like to remain consistent and go a step ahead in 2023. After a Round of 16 victory in the Tata Open, where Rajeev-Joe went past Sebastian Baez-Luis David Martinez 6-3, 7-6 (7-1), Rajeev had an exclusive interaction with WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo. The American player spoke at length on the emergence of young talents, the retirement of stalwarts and on Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open. Excerpts:

Rajeev a very happy new year to you and considering your Indian roots this must be a memorable experience returning to India to play and that too as the top seed.

Happy New Year to you as well. I've been in India for quite some time, since 2016. Covid had a major role to play in it. Happy to be in Pune. Never been here so it is good.

Tennis saw three high-profile retirements in 2022 with Roger Federer, Serena Williams and before them Ashleigh Barty. with Rafael Nadal one is not sure how much more punishment that battered body can take...Nadal and Djokovic did win three of the four slams last year but has the baton been officially passed?

I don't think it is really past yet. I honestly believe if Novak was playing in Australia, Wimbledon had points and if he was allowed to play US Open, he would have been the No. 1 ranked player to date. He showed his class again in the ATP Tour finals. He played so little last year but still was able to keep such a high ranking. It is getting there (for the young guns) but I don't think Djokovic is ready to give up just yet.

Obviously, when we factor in the 2022 season we have to remember that Djokovic didn't play as much as he would have liked. Let's leave his vaccination beliefs aside and focus only on the phenomenal player that he is. You saw him at the tour finals and do you get the feeling that he is going to carry a lot of hurt into the Australian Open and is the player to beat?

He's the player to beat. I'm guessing he has won 8-9 times there. He is so difficult on that surface and everybody will agree that he is the guy to beat there for sure, even if his ranking is not No 1.

A lot of players will also head into the Aus open thinking hang on, we were the next gen but it's Alcaraz who has seized the initiative...the likes of Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Zverev face a defining season don't you think?

I think you have seen this generation of Federer, Nadal, Murray and Djokovic have eaten up a few generations. I don't think Medvedev, Tsitsipas and the likes are done by any stretch but I think they know they have such young talents on their heels and that will make for a super competitive 4-5 years when Djokovic and Nadal did. Don't think it will be like the last few years where only a few guys have dominated. I think it will be very competitive and refreshing in that sense.

Before I close this, what will be a good season for you personally, something you would be happy with coming December this year?