US: In grim forecast, weather experts warn of brutal, possibly ‘deadly’ storm approaching California

California weather forecasters have warned that some 'brutal' weather may be bearing down on the state. They've indicated a high possibility of torrential rain and flooding which may turn deadly this time. This comes after the western region of the US witnessed a series of storms that lashed the coasts, resulting in near-record rain in some areas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that a huge system is all set to roll in from the Pacific Ocean over Wednesday and Thursday that most experts have seen in a while causing severe impacts like flooding, roads washing out, collapsing trees, power outages and whatnot, AFP reported.

"This is truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously," it said.

Some parts of northern California already witnessed a brutal storm on New Year's Eve, that caused power outages and roadways to flood. According to officials, at least one individual died after getting trapped in a submerged car.

San Francisco recorded the second wettest day on December 31 after recording almost 5.5 inches of rain.

The NWS warned that the light rain is expected to turn heavy. In a tweet, NWS said, "A strong storm system & atmospheric river will bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall & strong winds to the region from Wed-Thurs. This will increase the threat for widespread flooding and wind damage across the Bay Area & Central Coast."

The weather agency warned people living in the area to "go bag" ready so that they can evacuate quickly in case of emergency.

(With inputs from agencies)

