'Kantara' actor Kishore Kumar G's Twitter account gets suspended

Right before his account got suspended, he posted on Instagram calling December 30 a “black Day” for a free press and Indian democracy after Indian TV channel NDTV was acquired wholly by Adani group. On January 1, he talked about a purported video of a man "who insulted God Kantara" and dies a "bloody death". Commenting on the video, Mr. Kumar wrote: "Whether it is God or Demon, why don't we see it as just a belief? If you believe it exists, if you don't, it doesn't. But at the same time, there is no need to insult the beliefs that give many of us courage in times of difficulty. Let the law handle those antisocial elements. Let faith be an individual choice."