BCCI to airlift Rishabh Pant to Mumbai, mulling to send him overseas for expert care

After Rishabh Pant was moved out of the ICU at Max hospital, Dehradun, the wicketkeeper-batter is set to be airlifted to Mumbai where he will continue to be treated for multiple injuries (at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital) he suffered during a freak car accident on December 30. The incident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway which shocked the entire cricketing fraternity. On Wednesday (January 04), the decision to airlift Pant from Dehradun to Mumbai was taken by the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah after a review meeting with the board's medical team (as per a report in Cricbuzz).

After being taken to Mumbai, the 25-year-old Pant will be monitored by the BCCI panel doctors who will go through his reports and assess his condition. As per reports, the BCCI is also mulling to send Pant overseas, preferably London, for treatment under experts if deemed necessary. It is to be noted that Pant had rammed his car into a divider in the wee hours on December 30 (Friday). He was driving alone when he suffered injuries following the car accident.

Pant -- India's first-choice keeper-batter across formats -- had suffered multiple injuries in the car accident. The injuries included two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee whereas the youngster also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back. He is set to be out of cricketing action for some months, at least till the first half of 2023. He is very likely to miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, on home soil, and also be out of IPL 2023.

Pant's car accident shocked the entire cricketing fraternity. Recently, former Indian captain, Kapil Dev told ABP News, "This is a lesson. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I had a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to God that Rishabh Pant is safe. Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speed but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it yourself." He added, "I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself."



