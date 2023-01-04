Pakistani actresses hit back at 'being used to honey trap politicians' allegations

“Character assassination is the worst form of humanity and a sin,” says Pakistani actress Sajal Ali in response to an allegation slapped by retired Pakistan Army officer, Adil Raja, on actresses of the country being used as “honey traps”. In a YouTube video, Adil Raja claimed that some of the country’s female actors were used by the military to trap politicians. He did not name the actors in the video but did give out their initials. According to the internet, he was talking about some A-listers like Sajal Ali, Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, and Mehwish Hayat.

Keeping mum for sometime, Sajal Ali finally responded to the allegation on Twitter. She tweeted, "It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and a sin.” Sajal is known for several hit shows in her country. She also starred in the Bollywood film ‘Mom’ opposite Sridevi.

Another actress to shut down these allegations is Kubra Khan who responded by saying, "I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn't going to take over my existence But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

"Apko lagta hai ke koi random log mujhpe behte bithaye ungli uthayenge aur main chup behtoongi toh apki soch hai (If you think I will not raise my voice against random people throwing baseless allegations against me, then you are wrong). So Mr Adil Raja before you start to heap allegations upon people, have some proof first,” she added.