Aaron Taylor-Johnson to be the next James Bond? English actor reportedly met 007 producers

If a new report is true, Aaron Taylor-Johnson may be the next James Bond. The English actor, as per Puck News, met Barbara Broccoli, one of the producers of movies involving the British super-spy, and the meeting apparently went well. This, of course, does not mean that he is indeed the next 007, but if the report is true, it augurs well for the actor's chances. Earlier, names like Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, and Regé-Jean Page have been thrown around by the fans of the character. Michael G. Wilson, Broccoli's producing partner, has earlier said that they are looking for a 30-something actor to don the role.

Wilson told Deadline, “We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualise it, doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a 30-something.”

Many had demanded a woman in the role of 007 (with some calling it Jane Bond), but Broccoli has made it clear that the next Bond will also be a male actor.

Craig played the role for the fifth and final time in last year's 'No Time to Die'. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also starred Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah. It became a huge commercial success and was also a hit with critics.