At least 2 Pak counter-terror officials killed; interior minister seeks investigation

At least two Pakistani Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials were killed at a local hotel in Khanewal in Punjab, a senior official claimed.

Police officials claimed that the attackers were in the parking lot on a motorcycle, where they attacked the CTD officials. Director CTD Naveed Sial and Inspector Nasir Abbas were killed, while another inspector escaped unhurt, Geo News reported.

Pakistan's south Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sahabzada Shahzad Sultan described the attack as an act of "terror."

Pakistan's Interior Minster Rana Sanaullah expressed his grief and said "the incident is lamentable." He said the security situation in Punjab is a matter of concern and the provisional government should take steps to avoid such kind of incidents in future.

He has asked Punjab's inspector general of police and the province's chief secretary to submit a probe report.

The South Asian country has lately witnessed a spate of terror attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

These attacks heightened after the terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with Islamabad.

Amid a rise in the terrorist strikes by TTP and cross-border terrorism at the Pak-Afghan border, Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) pledged to show "zero tolerance for terrorism."

Recently, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif alleged that despite the 'peace agreement', Afghanistan's soil was being used to attack Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)