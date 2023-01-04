IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live Streaming: 3 Apps to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live for free in India

IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Following a last-ball thriller in Mumbai, the action now shifts to Pune for the second T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. India will try to keep their winning streak going and win the series to kick off the new year by defeating the Asian champions. India vs. Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India, while the live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

The first T20 International at Wankhede Stadium was a nail-biter. By the tiniest of margins, India defeated the Lankan lions. Sri Lanka asked India to bat first, and Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda's crucial 68-run partnership helped India set a target of 163 runs for Sri Lanka. In response, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka made every effort to get his team over the finish line, but they fell short by two runs. Shivam Mavi, a debutant, was the best bowler who took four key wickets.

India vs Sri Lanka series Livestream details, TV channel broadcast details

Since Star Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast Team India's home tournaments, the entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Matches between India and Sri Lanka can also be watched live on DD Sports.

IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live for free - Three apps to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 matches free in India

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch the India vs Sri Lanka matches for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of India vs Sri Lanka matches. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

If a user subscribes to these plans, he/she won't have to separately subscribe to Disney+Hotstar OTT app for accessing the livestream.

Live updates of the matches can also be followed on WION's official website.

India vs Sri Lanka series: Team India Squad

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

When is IND vs SL 2nd T20I?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka is on Thursday, 5 January.

Where will IND vs SL 2nd T20I take place?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs SL 2nd T20I live?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs SL 2nd T20I?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

At what time will IND vs SL 2nd T20I start?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the toss for IND vs SL 2nd T20I take place?