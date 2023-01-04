'Avatar 2' nears $1.5 billion, to surpass 'Top Gun Maverick' soon

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is ruling the box office worldwide thanks to strong word-of-mouth, mostly positive reviews, and the lack of any big releases. At the time of writing, it has grossed $1.44 billion, which is just shy of $1.48 billion of 'Top Gun: Maverick', the highest-grossing movie of 2022. Cameron's science-fiction epic should surpass it in a day or two. It is hard to predict a movie's lifetime box office haul with any certainty, but thus far 'The Way of Water' is performing better than its prequel, the highest-grossing movie of all time, and should end up at the second or third. Cameron has said earlier that the film will have to be the fourth or fifth-highest-grossing movie of all time to break even.

We believe 'Avatar: The Way of Water' should not have any issue with turning a profit.

The film continues the story of the Sully family and introduces new adventures for Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) a paraplegic marine who sided with the Na’vi in the conflict against humans in the original and became one of the tall, lithe, and blue-hued natives himself. He and his Na’vi wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have children now: three of theirs and two adopted. The stakes are higher than ever before. Oh, and an old foe is back in a different, er, avatar.

Fleeing the threat, the Sullys find themselves among the Metkayina, a water-loving Na’vi clan with a paler blue skin colour to mirror the sea. They live around a reef and have amphibious qualities, allowing them to inhabit both worlds. Initially unwilling and hostile, the leaders of the clan, Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and Ronal (Kate Winslet) eventually take the fugitives in and teach them their aquatic ways. Unbeknown to them, the Sullys have brought the war right to their shores.