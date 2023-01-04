After his release from prison, Boris Becker back to work as Australian Open pundit

A month after his release from prison, Boris Becker will return as a consultant for Eurosport during the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, the sports television channel announced on Tuesday. "I am delighted that Boris Becker is returning to our Eurosport team at the Australian Open," said Jochen Gundel, one of the managers of the German subsidiary of Warner. Bros Discovery, the chain's parent company. "Since 2017, Boris has been an integral part of the tennis broadcasts on Eurosport."