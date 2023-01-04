WATCH: 155 kph! Umran surpasses Bumrah for clocking highest speed among Indian pacers in IND-SL 1st T20I

On Tuesday (January 03), Hardik Pandya-led India faced Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series opener at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In a closely-fought encounter, Hardik & Co. emerged on top by two runs, in defence of 162/5, with Shivam Mavi (4 for 22) and Umran Malik (2 for 27) shining with the ball after Ishan Kishan's 37, Deepak Hooda's 41* and Axar Patel's 31 not out.

In reply, Sri Lanka were kept in the hunt desptie reeling at 51 for 4 courtesy of skipper Dasun Shanaka's 45 and cameos from Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne. In the 17th over, Shanaka was going for the big hits before Umran got the better of him. Bowling at a rapid 155kph, Umran's extra pace outdid Shanaka, who went for a big shot but handed a catch to Yuzvendra Chahal at extra cover. Not only did Umran put India on top by removing the dangerman Shanaka, he also clocked 155kph to bowl the fastest ball of the match.

Further, Umran surpassed Jasprit Bumrah's record for clocking the highest speed among Indian pacers. Bumrah's highest speed so far stands at 153.36 kph. He is followed by Mohammed Shami (153.3 kph), Navdeep Saini (152.85 kph) with young Umran now occupying the top spot among Indians. Here's the video of the thunderbolt produced by Umran:

Umran malik took wicket of Dashun Shanaka by bowling at 155 Km.. OMG!

After Shanaka's dismissal, SL continued to put on a show and rode on big hits from Hasaranga (10-ball 21) and Karunaratne (16-ball 22*). However, SL were all-out for 160 on the final ball of the contest as Axar Patel -- bowling the last over ahead of captain Hardik -- held his nerves to take India past the finish line.