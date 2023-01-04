What's brewing? Fans suspect romance between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna post New Year's pics

We think something is brewing between actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and we have good reason to think so! The two actors are currently enjoying some pool time and by the pictures both have been posting on New Year’s, looks like they are together at the same venue.

Netizens have also been wondering the same.

Both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna posted similar pictures wishing their fans a Happy New Year on their respective Instagram accounts. Fans were quick to notice that the place looked the same.

Vijay posted, "A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some :)We need to celebrate everything :) cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves. Have a great new year!” with a shirtless picture by the pool. Rashmika posted a photo of self in the pool and wrote, "Hello 2023".

There is also another fan theory. They think that the two could have been together in Maldives, sometime earlier last year and decided to post it now so that no rumours of them being together surface. One user wrote, "Same place vijay deverakonda's brother put as his story," commented one fan. While another fan wrote, “This is the same spot where Rashmika uploaded her pictures earlier in the year after liger release. I’m sure it’s from then but Vijay chose to post it now so there won’t be any suspicions about them being together at that time lol. In fact even the breakfast tray is exactly the same!!!"

One user commented: “I think this photo was taken in Maldives. Clicked by rashmika in October.”