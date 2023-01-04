Taliban 'unable or unwilling’ to fulfil commitments, Pakistan has the right to defend itself: US

Amid growing tensions between neighbours Afghanistan and Pakistan, the United States has, in a rare move, backed Islamabad, remarking that the nation has the right to "defend" itself from terrorists. Speaking to the press on Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: "We're aware of the recent statement by the Pakistani National Security Committee. The Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism."

Recent days have witnessed tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The already-strained relationship was exacerbated when Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah proclaimed that Pakistan may target Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts on Afghanistan soil.

Predictably, the Taliban rule in Afghanistan did not take the remark lightly, and warned Pakistan that its officials should "use caution" while speaking.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said the group would not allow anyone to attack the Islamic Emirate, adding that the nation wants good relations with Pakistan and that such "baseless talks and provocative ideas" are not in the interest of any side.

However, Washington as per reports, supports what was said by Pakistani top officials.

White House spokesperson Ned Price remarked that the Taliban has been "unable or unwilling" to fulfil its commitment and called on the group to "uphold the very commitment they have made to see to it that Afghan soil is never again used as a launchpad for international terrorist attacks".

