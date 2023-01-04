Indian Army deploys woman officer for the first time in Siachen Glacier

Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Fire and Fury Corps underwent extensive training, including endurance exercises, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue, and survival drills, in order to become the first female officer to be operationally deployed at the Siachen Glacier, the site of the highest battle in human history.

The Indian Army said on Tuesday that Captain Shiva Chouhan underwent tough training at the Siachen Battle School, which included endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue, and survival exercises.

After a difficult climb, she was officially inducted into the Siachen Glacier on 2 January of this year. The Sappers squad, led by Capt. Chouhan will be stationed at the post for three months, performing a variety of combat engineering tasks. The Indian Army apprised media outlets about Captain Shiva Chauhan's accomplishments earlier today.

'Breaking the Glass Ceiling'



Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world #Siachen.#SuraSoi@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @adgpi pic.twitter.com/nQbmJxvLQ4 — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) January 3, 2023 ×

"Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, at the highest battlefield of the world," tweeted the official account of Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army.

Shiva's accomplishment is lauded in the Twitter post's description, which reads, "Breaking the Glass Ceiling." India and Pakistan have fought with one other on and off here since 1984, with the Siachen Glacier serving as the highest battleground on the planet.

Our salute to Captain Shiva Chauhan🫡 of @firefurycorps on becoming the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post at the highest battlefield of the world, #Siachen.



The country is proud of her brave daughter!🇮🇳 #AmritMahotsav #WhatsTrending #NaariShakti pic.twitter.com/Pt79AvlCR5 — Amrit Mahotsav (@AmritMahotsav) January 3, 2023 ×

Ministry of Culture also tweeted about the stunning accomplishment by Captain Shiva Chauhan.

