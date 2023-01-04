SIX vs HEA preview and prediction: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat fantasy tips, BBL 2022 livestreaming

SIX vs HEA preview and prediction: The Heat defeated the Sixers by 15 runs in the first game after scoring 224 runs. It was the highest total in BBL history for the Brisbane Heat. Josh Brown won the Player of the Match award after scoring 62 runs at a strike rate of 269.57 in his second BBL game on Sunday. The Heat, led by Jimmy Peirson, is currently at the bottom of the standings with four points and a net run rate of -0.804. With the middle of the table looking crowded, the Heat have a good chance of breaking into the top four with a few wins. The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, are in third place in the table with eight points from seven games. However, they must increase their net run rate, which is currently -0.281. After winning four straight games, the Sixers were defeated by the Heat by 15 runs in their previous game.