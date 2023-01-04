Golden Globe Awards 2023: Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan named as presenters for the ceremony

The first list of presenters for the upcoming 2023 Golden Globe Awards was announced on Tuesday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 10 in California.



The line-up of presenters for the event includes nominees Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Niecy Nash as well as Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino, and Tracy Morgan.



Other nominees expected to appear at the ceremony include Austin Butler, `The Fabelmans` team of Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, and Tony Kushner; and, most likely, Daniel Craig.



The team behind animated film nominee `Turning Red`, including director Domee Shi, is expected, as is director Park Chan-wook. The Globes seeks to re-establish itself as one of Hollywood`s hottest awards ceremonies.

Golden Globe Awards 2023: Full list of nominations



The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has faced backlash for lack of diversity among its membership and complaints of unethical business practices for the last two years.



This year, Brendan Fraser, who starred in `The Whale`, is the sole nominee who has declared publicly that he will not attend due to his prior interactions with the HFPA.