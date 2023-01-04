Golden Globe Awards 2023: Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan named as presenters for the ceremony
The first list of presenters for the upcoming 2023 Golden Globe Awards was announced on Tuesday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The 80th edition of Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 10 in California.
The first list of presenters for the upcoming 2023 Golden Globe Awards was announced on Tuesday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 10 in California.
The line-up of presenters for the event includes nominees Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Niecy Nash as well as Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino, and Tracy Morgan.
Other nominees expected to appear at the ceremony include Austin Butler, `The Fabelmans` team of Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, and Tony Kushner; and, most likely, Daniel Craig.
The team behind animated film nominee `Turning Red`, including director Domee Shi, is expected, as is director Park Chan-wook. The Globes seeks to re-establish itself as one of Hollywood`s hottest awards ceremonies.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has faced backlash for lack of diversity among its membership and complaints of unethical business practices for the last two years.
This year, Brendan Fraser, who starred in `The Whale`, is the sole nominee who has declared publicly that he will not attend due to his prior interactions with the HFPA.
There will be other no-shows, but not necessarily because of issues with the organisation.
The HFPA also announced Monday that Sony Music Masterworks recording artist, composer, producer, and activist Chloe Flower will appear during the telecast and will release a new song, 'Golden Hour,' inspired by her participation.
The three-hour telecast, airing live on NBC and Peacock from the Beverly Hilton, will be hosted by Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael.