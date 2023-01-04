Morning news brief: Japanese PM Kishida to meet Biden on Jan 13, Twitter lifts ban on political ads, and more

Russia’s defence ministry blamed the illegal use of mobile phones by its soldiers for the deadly New Year’s attack in Makiivka that killed 89 soldiers. In other news, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to pay a visit to US President Joe Biden on January 13, the White House said in a statement. Finally, Twitter Inc has announced the reversal of a 2019 ban on political ads and said that it will expand, to allow them on the social media platform.

Click on the headlines to read more:

“It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use - contrary to the prohibition - by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons,” the ministry said in a statement. "This factor allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers' location for a missile strike."

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan to the White House on Friday, January 13th to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," the statement said.

On top of the agenda will be security issues regarding North Korea, Ukraine and China, and a "free and open Indo-Pacific".

The company in a tweet announced the move and said "We believe that cause-based advertising can facilitate a public conversation around important topics. Today, we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks."

Watch | Israel's ally US criticises minister Ben-Gvir's move to visit Al-Aqsa mosque | English News | WION