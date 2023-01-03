Iran marks third anniversary of Qassem Soleimani's killing, vows revenge

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed on Tuesday that the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, assassinated in a US drone strike, will be avenged in the times to come. Raisi made the comments during a commemoration ceremony held for Soleimani, which had thousands in attendance.

Three years ago, on January 3, 2020, former US president Donald Trump had ordered a drone strike that claimed General Qassem Soleimani's life. Soleimani died with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the strike near Baghdad airport. The US had reasoned at the time that Soleimani had been "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

General Qassem Soleimani commanded the Quds force, the foreign operations arms of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

He was one of Iran's most popular public figures, who spearheaded Iran's Middle East operations and was seen as a hero of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

"We have not forgotten and will not forget the blood of martyr Soleimani," Raisi said at Tehran's Grand Mosalla mosque, where people waved Iranian flags and held Qassem Soleimani's pictures.

The "murderers and perpetrators" of his killing should know that "revenge for the blood of martyr Soleimani is certain and they will not sleep easily", he added.

How Iran reacted to Soleimani's killing?

Days after Soleimani's killing, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at bases in neighbouring Iraq housing American and coalition troops.

No US personnel were killed but Washington said dozens suffered brain injuries from the blasts. Amid the heightened tensions Iran also accidentally downed a Ukrainian passenger jet on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people aboard.

