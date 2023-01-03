'Won't allow propaganda against regime': Taliban threaten to persecute media outlets  

Taliban have warned the Afghan media outlets operating from abroad to stop what it calls 'propaganda’ against the regime, saying that a law to prosecute them would be implemented in the coming times.

The head of the ministry of information, Hemad, has accused the outlets of spreading misinformation against the militants, reports Khama Press.

"A decision has been made regarding these media outlets. It is expected that the court's decision will be announced in the near future", Hemad was quoted as saying.

“No law allows the executive of media outlets to operate from outside and promote propaganda against the regime,” he added.

Local Afghan media operating in the country are already subjected to stringent restrictions under Taliban rule.

Local media outlets have been barred from criticising the ruling regime and publishing sensitive materials.

Within days of the Afghanistan takeover, the Taliban swiflty took measures to control the media's independence and also prohibited women journalists from continuing their jobs.

Their ascendancy in 2021 also coincided with rise of violence against journalists, with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) stating that human rights violations of at least 200 reporters were reported of in November.

“Human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters in Afghanistan recorded by UNAMA since August 2021. Record high numbers include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, threats and intimidation,” UNAMA said.

Since the return of the Taliban, hundreds of media outlets, including TV channels, and radio stations, have shut down due to the restrictions imposed by the regime, according to local reports.

As of now, some 165 radio stations and 55 TV channels are operating in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies)