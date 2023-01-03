Indian PM Modi holds first telephonic conversation with King Charles III 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with King Charles III, making it the first conversation between both leaders since the latter was crowned the UK's monarch.

During the talks, PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the King for a very successful reign while discussing numerous areas of mutual interest.

The discussions revolved around climate action, conservation of biodiversity, and innovative solutions for the financing energy transition, India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The prime minister also briefed the King on India's priorities for its G-20 Presidency, including the propagation of digital public goods, the government said.

"During the conversation, PM Modi also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles," the statement mentioned.

LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)—a five-year programme that envisions India-led global mass movement to nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment. The concept was introduced by Modi at COP26 at Glasgow in November 2021.

Both leaders also discussed on how to strengthen the functioning of the Commonwealth of Nations. They also appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a “living bridge" between both countries and enriching bilateral relations.

The conversation between both leaders comes at a time when India and UK are engaged in negotiations for the Free Trade Agreement.

The talks – the first formal round since July – aim to cut tariffs and open opportunities for UK services such as financial and legal, making it easier for British businesses to sell to an economy set to be the world’s third largest - with a middle class of 250 million people - by 2050.

The seventh round of talks are expected to take place in UK in January.