For first time, US set to execute openly transgender woman charged for murder

Amber McLaughlin is all set to become the first openly transgender woman to be executed in US history. She was sentenced to death for killing her girlfriend in 2006.

All eyes are now on Missouri governor Mike Parson whether he will grant clemency to Amber, who is scheduled to die on Tuesday through lethal injection. An online petition calling to stop the execution has garnered nearly 4,900 of its requested 6,400 signatures as of Monday morning.

There has been no case of an openly transgender inmate being executed ever in US before, according to the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center. And the last time a woman was executed in Missouri was Bonnie Heady, who was hanged in 1953 for killing a six-year-old boy.

Her attorneys submitted an application for clemency to the governor on December 12, asking Parson to commute McLaughlin's sentence to life and noting that she was not given the death penalty in a trial by jury.

The clemency focuses on several traumatic instances that Amber had to go through during her childhood, while highlighting her mental health problems which, her attorneys argue, were never heard by the jury during her trial.

The clemency request says that a foster parent rubbed faeces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, reports AP news agency.

It further says that she suffers from depression and attempted suicide multiple times.

Before transitioning, 49-year-old McLaughlin was in a relationship with girlfriend Beverly Guenther.

South Korea and US discuss nuclear planning operations

When the relationship soured, McLaughlin started stalking her ex-partner.

Eventually, Guenther had to obtain a restraining order, and police officers occasionally escorted her to her car after work.

Court records show that eventually, McLaughlin killed Guenther in November 2003, following which she was convicted for first-degree murder.

Amber McLaughlin's lawyer Larry Komp told Sky News, "We think Amber has demonstrated incredible courage because I can tell you there's a lot of hate when it comes to that issue."

(With inputs from agencies)