Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam run-out after horrible mix-up with Imam-ul-Haq on Day 2 of 2nd Test - Watch

Day 2 of the second and final Test between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi, started with the Kiwis 309/6. A century stand for the tenth-wicket saw NZ post a challenging 449 in their first innings, courtesy of Devon Conway's ton and fifties from Tom Blundell and Matt Henry. In reply, Pakistan lost two early wickets before a partnership commenced between in-form opener Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam. However, captain Babar was run-out after a hilarious mishap with his partner.

The incident took place during the 25th over. Babar and Imam had stitched a 43-run stand by then and looked set. However, a terrible mix-up led to Babar's run-out with Imam pulling out at the last moment. In the second ball of the over, bowled by Michael Bracewell, Imam flicked one towards mid-wicket as the duo completed two runs and looked set to steal another. Just then, Imam suddenly pulled out at the last moment with both Babar and him at the same end as Blackwell whipped off the non-striker's bails. Here's the video of the comical dismissal:

While it was Imam who pulled out at the last moment, he was seen giving a mouthful to Babar before the Pakistan captain walked off in disbelief. Thus, the promising stand came to an end in a sudden way as NZ struck for the third time. They, however, couldn't inflict more damage as the home side went to stumps at 154 for 3 with Imam still batting at 74. The left-hander will have to bat out of his skin to keep Pakistan in the hunt to go past the Kiwis' first-innings score.