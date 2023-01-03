Chef Vineet Bhatia becomes the first Indian origin Michelin star chef to receive MBE

Celebrity chef Vineet Bhatia has been awarded an MBE by King Charles in the UK. Bhatia is an Indian-British chef, restauranteur and author. He is the first Michelin-star chef of Indian origin to have been given such an honour. Bhatia is also the first chef of Indian origin to be awarded a Michelin Star.

Bhatia shared the news on his social media pages as he wrote, “Honoured to be the first Michelin-starred chef of Indian origin to be awarded an MBE. A wonderful privilege to have the opportunity to make the world ‘see things differently’ about the United Kingdom."



He dedicated the honour to his mother and wife for “their unconditional love and support!"



What is MBE?



MBE, stands for Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. MBE is given to an "individual or community which is outstanding in its field and has delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others”, according to the UK government.



Chef Bhatia has been awarded the honour for his “services to the UK cuisine, to hospitality and to International Trade".

The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, the British order of Knighthood was established in 1917 by King George V. It comprises five classes across both civil and military divisions.



About Chef Vineet Bhatia



Born in Mumbai in 1967, Bhatia came in London in 1993 with “little more than a suitcase full of books, a lofty ambition, his love of Indian cuisine and a passion for cooking”, his official website reads. Over the years, Chef Bhtai has become a globally renowned chef with several successful cookery books, multiple TV series, and several restaurants across the globe.

Bhatia started Rasoi restaurants - the first in Chelsea London in 2004 and then in Geneva, Switzerland in 2008. He has now eleven restaurants across the world.