British Film Institute curator heaps praise on Alia Bhatt; here's how 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star reacted

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt had an adorable reaction to British Film Institute's Robin Baker saying that she should be nominated at the British Academy Film Awards and Oscars for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The actress sent her love to the BFI curator after he penned a long note appreciating her portrayal of one of Mumbai's well-known and influential brothel owners.

On his Instagram post, Baker wrote, "If I was a member of BAFTA or the Academy (I'm not), this year I would be voting for Alia Bhatt as Best Actress for her performance in GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India, 2022). She plays a prostitute turned underworld brothel madam turned campaigner for sex workers’ rights, and the joy of her performance is how she grows as her character develops. (sic)"

Although he is not a member of the BAFTA or the Academy, Baker urged voters to consider Alia for Best Actress awards and nominate her.

The head curator at BFI further wrote, "The film is big, brash, sentimental and hugely enjoyable, but Bhatt is sensational. There's the additional pleasure of the film's classic Hindi cinema references - from Gangubai's love of Dev Anand to scenes of cinema-going in the 50s and 60s to the numerous film posters lining the streets around Bombay's red light district. If you haven't seen it (especially BAFTA and Academy Award-voting friends), please head to Netflix ASAP."

Alia shared Robin's post on her Instagram stories along with a series of white heart emojis. Take a look!

The 76th BAFTAs nominations will be announced on January 19. The award ceremony will be held on February 9 in London. The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be revealed on January 24 and the ceremony is scheduled for March 12.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which also features Ajay Devgn, is loosely based on the true story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi. The movie received critical acclaim for its production value and the cast's performance. It also turned out to be a success at the BO.

On the personal front, Alia gave birth to her first child, Raha Kapoor, on November 6. She tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April last year.

The two recently shared screen space in 'Brahmastra'.

