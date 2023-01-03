New York billionaire's fireworks display causes out-of-control blaze, residents call for ban

After a New York billionaire's fireworks display on New Year's eve started a blaze, residents of New Zealand are demanding a ban on their use.

The display near Queenstown in Central Otago caused multiple grass fires at the property of Tony Malkin, the chief executive of the entity that owns the Empire State Building. Firefighters were called ten minutes into the new year to extinguish the fire caused by the private fireworks, BBC reported.

The fire that came very close to one of the two dwellings on the Malkin estate, known as Redemption Song, was doused in the morning.

The display got a go-ahead even after the locals raised concerns about the animals and started the petition to prevent the display.

Johnny Quinn, a neighbour told BBC, "It’s just a joke that an out-of-towner can come in and set off a 14-minute commercial firework display and then burn the hill down."

To avoid the inconvenience, Quinn left the area for sometime on New Year's Eve along with his family. “It basically upset the entire neighbourhood. Everyone within the area had to make plans. People changed their holiday plans. And you’ve got all the FENZ [Fire Emergency New Zealand] people who are inconvenienced. They’ve all got families," Quinn added.

Another neighbour Lisa Tennekon​ told Stuff news outlet that an apology from Malkin would be “fantastic.”

Malkin has yet to apologize or comment on the issue. His family didn't comment as well but Malkin's spokesperson said they were “deeply grateful for the expert work” of FENZ and the police.

Queenstown residents have a working group in place and plan to urge their local MP for a ban on all fireworks that are not professionally organised.